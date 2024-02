NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 14 MW out of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project (Uttar Pradesh) of NTPC Green Energy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC), is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 27 January 2024.

With this, group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 73888 MW.

