Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction declined 84.44% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.7715.66220.68235.124.1332.154.0932.114.2527.32

