Infosys announces strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe

Infosys announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe, which operates Glion Arena Kobe, a new multi-purpose arena in Kobe, Japan. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will be the Official Digital Innovation and GX (Green



By collaborating with Infosys, Glion Arena Kobe aims to gain deeper insight into its carbon footprint (CO2 emissions), streamline sustainable arena operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen its brand reputation. Infosys was selected for its expertise in digital transformation and a strong track record in cloud, AI, data analytics, and sustainability-focused technologies. By utilizing its core capabilities in AI, cloud, and user experience design, Infosys will analyze digital data from arena visitors, including footfall, preferences, and social interactions, to enable personalized experiences. This data-driven approach will help all stakeholders make informed decisions to enhance visitor engagement. In addition, Infosys will establish a cloud-based data platform using Infosys Cobalt standards, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and engaging digital experience.