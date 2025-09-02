Infosys announces strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe

As Official Digital Innovation and GX (Green Transformation) partner of Glion Arena Kobe
Infosys announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe, which operates Glion Arena Kobe, a new multi-purpose arena in Kobe, Japan. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will be the Official Digital Innovation and GX (Green
By collaborating with Infosys, Glion Arena Kobe aims to gain deeper insight into its carbon footprint (CO2 emissions), streamline sustainable arena operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen its brand reputation. Infosys was selected for its expertise in digital transformation and a strong track record in cloud, AI, data analytics, and sustainability-focused technologies. By utilizing its core capabilities in AI, cloud, and user experience design, Infosys will analyze digital data from arena visitors, including footfall, preferences, and social interactions, to enable personalized experiences. This data-driven approach will help all stakeholders make informed decisions to enhance visitor engagement. In addition, Infosys will establish a cloud-based data platform using Infosys Cobalt standards, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and engaging digital experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app