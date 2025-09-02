Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All Time Plastics standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the June 2025 quarter

All Time Plastics standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 157.98 crore

Net profit of All Time Plastics rose 5.17% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 157.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales157.98130.06 21 OPM %18.1919.17 -PBDT23.8221.88 9 PBT17.2216.24 6 NP12.8212.19 5

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

