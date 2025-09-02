All Time Plastics standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 157.98 crore

Net profit of All Time Plastics rose 5.17% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 157.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.157.98130.0618.1919.1723.8221.8817.2216.2412.8212.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News