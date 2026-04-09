NTPC rises after signing MoU with EDF for nuclear power projects

NTPC rose 2.27% to Rs 382.75 after the company announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ?lectricite de France (EDF) to explore cooperation in developing new nuclear power projects in India.

The MoU establishes a framework for both companies to jointly assess the feasibility and approach for collaboration, including understanding EDFs EPR technology and its suitability for Indian requirements; exploring opportunities to maximize localization for large-scale deployment; examining economic and tariff aspects; developing human resource capabilities through training programs; evaluating potential project sites; and providing technical support as mutually agreed.

This initiative aligns with NTPCs strategy to expand into clean, reliable energy and contribute to Indias long-term energy security, the company said in a statement.