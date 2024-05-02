Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 1132.97 crore

Net profit of Nu Vista reported to Rs 27.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 67.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 1132.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1102.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 141.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 4000.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3980.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1132.971102.31 3 4000.823980.41 1 OPM %12.6913.27 -13.159.75 - PBDT89.5183.63 7 282.16149.56 89 PBT41.8036.83 13 72.45-36.84 LP NP27.42-67.76 LP 45.11-141.43 LP

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

