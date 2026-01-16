Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 2377.96 crore

Net profit of Nu Vista reported to Rs 56.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 2377.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2017.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2377.962017.49 18 OPM %13.528.99 -PBDT240.0394.27 155 PBT77.01-60.55 LP NP56.21-44.15 LP

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

