RVNL successfully bids for South Eastern Railway project of Rs 87.55 cr

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Eastern Railway for "Supply, Installation and commissioning of IP based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB Coaches with 4 Cameras as per RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/TC/106/2025, Version 3.1 or Latest including Rugged Hand Held Terminal (HHT)/ Tablet along with 8 TB external SSD". The project is valued at Rs 87.55 crore.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

