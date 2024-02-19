Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 22.02% over last one month compared to 4.12% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 2.1% today to trade at Rs 1349.9. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.08% to quote at 39008.38. The index is up 4.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd decreased 1.96% and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd lost 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 26.67 % over last one year compared to the 18.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 22.02% over last one month compared to 4.12% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 424 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3756 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1830 on 20 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 470.2 on 16 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.6%

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 7.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Information Technology stocks edge higher

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.17%

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network achieves milestone of Rs 10,000 cr standalone AUM

Barometers edge higher, Nifty above 22,050 level

SDF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Omaxe hits the roof after bagging order from UPSRTC to develop bus terminal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story