Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

Nucleus Software announced that Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank (MB Bank), one of Vietnam's top five commercial banks, has successfully implemented FinnOne Neo in debt management and collection.

The Collection platform provides MB Bank with a unified system that optimizes internal collection workflows, contributes to enhanced efficiency in debt recovery, and delivers a seamless experience throughout the debt management process. With its modular architecture, FinnOne Neo supports automation and improves collection and recovery efficiency across key portfolios.

