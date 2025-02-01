Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 19.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 166096.68 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 19.45% to Rs 8621.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10703.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 166096.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167356.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.166096.68167356.6314.6212.1723019.4121455.3413522.1913961.078621.6910703.17

