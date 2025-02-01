Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 19.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 166096.68 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 19.45% to Rs 8621.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10703.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 166096.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167356.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales166096.68167356.63 -1 OPM %14.6212.17 -PBDT23019.4121455.34 7 PBT13522.1913961.07 -3 NP8621.6910703.17 -19
