Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.12% to Rs 32889.23 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank rose 15.72% to Rs 5555.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4801.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.12% to Rs 32889.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31894.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32889.2331894.80 3 OPM %71.7376.50 -PBDT6439.887055.04 -9 PBT6439.887055.04 -9 NP5555.894801.00 16
