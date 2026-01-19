Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 3.12% to Rs 32889.23 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 15.72% to Rs 5555.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4801.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.12% to Rs 32889.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31894.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32889.2331894.80 3 OPM %71.7376.50 -PBDT6439.887055.04 -9 PBT6439.887055.04 -9 NP5555.894801.00 16

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

