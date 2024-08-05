Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 34.15% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.224.89 -34 OPM %-57.76-55.83 -PBDT-1.26-2.61 52 PBT-1.43-3.13 54 NP-0.11-3.09 96

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

