Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 4.24% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 76.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.76.2366.339.529.157.966.836.295.133.443.30

