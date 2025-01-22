Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.48% to Rs 2409.36 crore

Net loss of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 61.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 2409.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2420.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2409.362420.98 0 OPM %10.7216.95 -PBDT132.67288.07 -54 PBT-84.7156.82 PL NP-61.3731.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 14.38% in the December 2024 quarter

RattanIndia Power standalone net profit declines 93.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 131.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story