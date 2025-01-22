RattanIndia Power standalone net profit declines 93.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.06% to Rs 733.32 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power declined 93.81% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 733.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 806.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.733.32806.3811.0521.3865.37121.512.8661.172.8646.20

