RattanIndia Power standalone net profit declines 93.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales decline 9.06% to Rs 733.32 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power declined 93.81% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 733.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 806.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales733.32806.38 -9 OPM %11.0521.38 -PBDT65.37121.51 -46 PBT2.8661.17 -95 NP2.8646.20 -94

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

