Nxtra by Airtel joins RE100 initiative

Nxtra by Airtel, one of India's leading data centre companies, has joined the RE100 initiative - a flagship global initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP - and committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity.

With this, Nxtra becomes the only data centre organisation in India to have pledged to RE100 and the 14th Indian company to achieve this milestone, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability and its aim of becoming net-zero by 2031.

The Company has significantly increased its renewable energy use and has contracted 422,000 MWh renewable energy till date. In FY 2023-24, Nxtra saved ~ 156,595 tCO2e emissions by sourcing renewable energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Captive Solar Rooftop Plants.

