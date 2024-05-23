Nykaa Q4 PAT soars to Rs 91 cr

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 90.71 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 22.75 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 28% to Rs 1,667.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,307.72 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax soared to Rs 195.62 crore during the quarter from Rs 8.62 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

In Q4 FY24, EBITDA jumped 32% to Rs 93.3 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 70.7 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin increased 16 bps to 5.6% in Q4 FY24 as against 5.4% in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 32% YoY to Rs 3,217.2 crore, as all the businesses continue to deliver superior performance.

Under beauty segment, the consolidated BPC GMV growth for Q4 FY2024 was 30% YoY, with accelerated customer acquisition driving superior order growth. This was a result of superior performance in its core categories of colour cosmetics, skincare and haircare as well as strong offtake of emerging categories such as fragrances and bath & body care.

In Fashion Segment, Nykaa Fashion GMV witnessed growth of27% YoY in Q4 FY2024. This was a result of high growth across core categories of womens Indian wear and western wear as well as ramping up of emerging categories like lingerie and active wear.

Superstore witnessed strong GMV growth of 81% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the company has successfully launched omnichannel beauty platform Nysaa in the GCC region.

Nykaa, through its subsidiary FSN International, is making an investment of up to US$1.9 million into Nysaa. This constitutes the planned investment into Nysaa for FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated soared 90% to Rs 397 crore on 24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 63,856 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Nykaas Beauty business crossed the milestone of US$1 billion (Rs 8,340.9 crore) GMV in FY2024, up 25% YoY.

In Fashion business, annual unique transacting customer (AUTC) grew at 20% YoY to 3.0 million, while order growth stood at 16% YoY for the full year. Contribution margin as a % to NSV for Nykaa Fashion improved to 4.9% in FY2024 vs 2.2% in FY2023. This was supported by strong improvement in fulfilment and marketing expenses.

Superstore witnessed strong GMV growth of 84% YoY to Rs 597.3 crore in FY2024. NSV growth of 120% YoY, exceeded GMV growth with significant reduction in pre-delivery leakages.

As of 31 March 2024, Nykaas physical retail footprint was 187 stores across 68 cities, an addition of 42 stores during the year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved to consolidate the Western Wear and Accessories business of Nykaa Fashion into the company. This will help streamline and consolidate owned brand business in a single entity, similar to beauty owned brands business which is already within FSN E-commerce Ventures.

Further, the board has given the in-principle approval to amalgamate Iluminar Media (LBB) with Nykaa Fashion. This will help consolidate its content creation and events business in a single entity. The proposed merger will drive synergies in technology infrastructure, collaboration with brand partners as well as the content creation/marketing for all its businesses. The scheme is subject to necessary regulatory and stakeholder approval.

Furthermore, the companys board has approved to make further investment up to Rs 20.0 crore in FSN International (FSN International), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on rights basis and to invest upto $1.9 million by FSN International in one of its overseas subsidiaries, Nessa International Holdings.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

The scrip rose 0.28% to Rs 179.55 on the BSE.

