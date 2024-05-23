Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 121.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Yatharth Hospital &amp; Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 121.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 177.75 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 121.42% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 177.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.06% to Rs 114.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 670.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales177.75143.79 24 670.55520.29 29 OPM %26.1826.75 -26.8325.71 - PBDT51.8133.20 56 186.13115.19 62 PBT44.1124.94 77 156.8387.68 79 NP38.3517.32 121 114.4865.77 74

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

