Oberoi Realty board OKs fund raising upto Rs 6,000 cr

The realty major's board has approved the proposal for enabling raising of funds upto Rs 6,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, other securities or instruments or any combination of securities, in one or more tranche or

The company may raise funds by way of private placement including a qualified institutions placement, or through any other permissible mode or combination of modes as may be considered appropriate, subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory and/or statutory authorities, if applicable.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp