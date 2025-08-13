Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 5.56 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.564.979.716.640.370.280.290.270.280.27

