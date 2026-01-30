Associate Sponsors

Odigma Consultancy Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net loss of Odigma Consultancy Solutions reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.5610.17 -6 OPM %-20.926.78 -PBDT-1.520.72 PL PBT-1.730.19 PL NP-1.440.14 PL

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

