Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Genesys International Corporation has been awarded the Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati, marking its first project in Assam and an important step in expanding its presence across India.

With this deployment, Guwahati joins a growing list of Indian cities using Genesys' geospatial enabled Digital Twin platform to beter understand and manage their urban environments. The platform brings together maps, infrastructure data, and civic assets into a single digital view, helping city authorities plan more efficiently, respond faster, and make informed decisions. The Guwahati project builds on Genesys' recent momentum nationwide and follows its work in Varanasi, where the Varanasi Smart City project was recognised with the pres gious SKOCH Award for its use of Digital Twin-based urban governance.

The project, valued at approximately Rs 13 crore, will help Guwaha move towards a more connected, data-driven approach to urban planning and governance, reinforcing the city's push towards technology-led urban development.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

