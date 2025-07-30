Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 503.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.46% to Rs 168.94 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 503.70% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.46% to Rs 168.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.168.94108.6712.813.9020.684.1019.873.2514.672.43

