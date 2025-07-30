Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 503.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 503.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 55.46% to Rs 168.94 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 503.70% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.46% to Rs 168.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales168.94108.67 55 OPM %12.813.90 -PBDT20.684.10 404 PBT19.873.25 511 NP14.672.43 504

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 298.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers standalone net profit rises 399.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Indus Fila reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story