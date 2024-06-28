Sensex climbs 303 pts; PSU banks advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 303.58 points or 0.38% to 79,531.09. The Nifty 50 index added 101.10 points or 0.42% to 24,145.60.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 79,671.58 and 24,174, respectively in morning trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.60%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,190 shares rose and 1,388 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Stanley Lifestyles were currently trading at Rs 497.20 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 34.74% as compared with the issue price of Rs 369.
The scrip was listed at Rs 499, exhibiting a 35.23% premium to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 510 and a low of 482.25. On the BSE, over 9.73 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 2.40% to 7,476.90. The index shed 0.92% in the past trading sessions.
Punjab National Bank (up 4.4%), Central Bank of India (up 2.92%), Canara Bank (up 2.4%), UCO Bank (up 2.03%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.94%), Indian Bank (up 1.91%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.7%), State Bank of India (up 1.69%), Bank of India (up 1.31%) and Union Bank of India (up 1.2%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Bank of Baroda (down 0.23%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Brigade Enterprises rose 0.70%. The company announced the launch of Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
State Bank of India gained 1.70% after the bank raised Rs 10,000 crore via non-convertible long-term bonds.
JSW Infrastructure rallied 3.78% after the company received a letter of acceptance from Southern Railway for the construction of a multi-modal cargo terminal.
