Oil and Gas shares rise

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 962.49 points or 3.74% at 26685.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.86%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.3%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.79%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.84%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.59%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.97%), and Oil India Ltd (up 1.54%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1012.66 or 1.92% at 53625.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 300.26 points or 1.94% at 15788.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 382.75 points or 1.6% at 24290.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1207.36 points or 1.53% at 80324.47.

On BSE,2815 shares were trading in green, 496 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

