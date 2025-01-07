Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Kiranakart Technologies

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.54% to Rs 542.60 after the company announced that it has entered into customer service agreement with Kiranakart Technologies to provide Zaggle Zoyer Petty cash & Zaggle Save services.

Under this customer service agreement the company will provide Zaggle Zoyer Petty cash & Zaggle Save (employee expense management & benefits) propositions to Kiranakart Technologies.

The contract will be executed within a span of three years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

