Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas shares slide

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 124.2 points or 0.42% at 29438.42 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Linde India Ltd (up 3.36%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.78%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.91%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.7%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.28%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.34%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.19%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 469.23 or 0.62% at 75879.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.95 points or 0.51% at 23073.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.58 points or 0.18% at 48085.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.93 points or 0.81% at 14871.32.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 2104 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks slide

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Oil and Gas shares rise

Basic materials stocks slide

Energy stocks slide

HCL Technologies partners with Arm

Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Odisha

Panama Petrochem to induct Almas Nanda on board of directors

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story