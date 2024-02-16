Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 94.19 points or 0.32% at 29023.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.57%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.72%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.57%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (up 3.62%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.75%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.69%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 438.28 or 0.61% at 72488.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.3 points or 0.67% at 22057.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 415.14 points or 0.92% at 45766.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 116.98 points or 0.87% at 13618.92.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

