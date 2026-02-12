Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 86.36% to Rs 5.62 crore

Net loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 86.36% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.6241.21 -86 OPM %-69.9340.77 -PBDT-3.8815.75 PL PBT-21.231.67 PL NP-17.471.64 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Currency in circulation jumps 11% on year

Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 50.25% in the December 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story