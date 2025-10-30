Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.05% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 55.05% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.0522.36-22.9929.92-2.265.74-19.65-9.94-21.57-13.16

