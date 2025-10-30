ITC Q2 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 5,186 cr

ITC reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 6,978.68 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA rose 2.2% to Rs 6,695 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 6,552 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total FMCG segment revenue grew by 6.99% year on year to Rs 15,473.46 crore during the period under review.

Excluding the notebooks category, FMCG revenue rose 8% YoY, driven by robust performance in staples, dairy, premium personal wash, and agarbatti categories.

The strong growth momentum continues in the Digital first & Organic portfolio, comprising the Yogabar, Mother Sparsh, Prasuma & Meatigo and 24 Mantra brands, clocking an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately Rs 1,100 crore. ITCs cigarette segment posted a 6.8% year on year growth in revenue in Q2 FY26, supported by strong demand for premium and differentiated offerings. Elevated leaf tobacco costs were partly offset by product mix optimization and cost control measures. Revenue from agribusiness segment tumbled 30.92% to Rs 4,037.80 crore in Q2 FY26, impacted by timing differences and high base effect. Value Added Agri exports during the quarter were relatively subdued due to delayed call-offs by customers amid uncertainty account US tariffs.