Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC Q2 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 5,186 cr

ITC Q2 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 5,186 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITC reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 6,978.68 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA rose 2.2% to Rs 6,695 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 6,552 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total FMCG segment revenue grew by 6.99% year on year to Rs 15,473.46 crore during the period under review.

Excluding the notebooks category, FMCG revenue rose 8% YoY, driven by robust performance in staples, dairy, premium personal wash, and agarbatti categories.

The strong growth momentum continues in the Digital first & Organic portfolio, comprising the Yogabar, Mother Sparsh, Prasuma & Meatigo and 24 Mantra brands, clocking an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately Rs 1,100 crore.

ITCs cigarette segment posted a 6.8% year on year growth in revenue in Q2 FY26, supported by strong demand for premium and differentiated offerings. Elevated leaf tobacco costs were partly offset by product mix optimization and cost control measures.

Revenue from agribusiness segment tumbled 30.92% to Rs 4,037.80 crore in Q2 FY26, impacted by timing differences and high base effect. Value Added Agri exports during the quarter were relatively subdued due to delayed call-offs by customers amid uncertainty account US tariffs.

Revenue from paperboards, paper, and packaging businesses jumped 5% YoY, led by higher volumes and robust performance in the specialty paper category. However, the operating environment remained challenging due to the influx of low-priced imports, high domestic wood costs, and muted realisations.

The packaging and printing business witnessed sequential uptick in domestic demand and continues to focus on expanding its new business portfolio with innovative, customised solutions.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

The counter shed 0.69% to settle at Rs 418.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 4,774 cr

Nuvama Wealth Management allots 54,565 lakh equity shares under ESOP

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.84% in the September 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 6.48% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story