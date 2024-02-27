Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India announces its first-ever global partner roadshow in Abh Dhabi

Oil India announces its first-ever global partner roadshow in Abh Dhabi

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Oil India announced its first-ever global partner roadshow: "Confluence: Where Energy and Opportunity Converge". This landmark event is scheduled to take place on 28 February 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE

This event signals OIL's commitment to aggressive growth and international collaboration. OIL has set its sights on ambitious production targets: 4 MMT oil and 5 BCM gas annual production by FY26. With a target to generate 12 Billion USD in revenue by 2030, the company plans to invest 4.8 Billion USD across a range of activities: ramping up exploration efforts, enhancing field development and expediting production. Additionally, OIL is set to expand aggressively across offshore Indian regions.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

