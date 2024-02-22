Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX drops 4.58% as shares advanced.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,267, a premium of 49.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,217.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 162.40 points or 0.74% to 22,217.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.58% to 15.20.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

