Oil marketing companies cut price of commercial LPG gas cylinders

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have said that the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 51.50, effective September 1. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1,580. Earlier, OMCs had reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 33.50. However, there has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

