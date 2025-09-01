Oil marketing companies cut price of commercial LPG gas cylinders

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have said that the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 51.50, effective September 1. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1,580. Earlier, OMCs had reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 33.50. However, there has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders.

