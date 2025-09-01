Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.80%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.80% at 25660 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tube Investments of India Ltd added 6.05%, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 4.30% and Exide Industries Ltd gained 4.04%. The Nifty Auto index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.42% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.78% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.81% to close at 24625.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.70% to close at 80364.49 today.

