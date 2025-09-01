Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.80%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.80%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Auto index closed up 2.80% at 25660 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tube Investments of India Ltd added 6.05%, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 4.30% and Exide Industries Ltd gained 4.04%. The Nifty Auto index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.42% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.78% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.81% to close at 24625.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.70% to close at 80364.49 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market ends higher; Nifty closes above 24,600 level

Mahindra & Mahindra records 9% decline in August sales of its trucks and buses biz

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Tata Motors sells 73,178 units in Aug'25

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story