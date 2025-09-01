Market ends higher; Nifty closes above 24,600 level

The headline equity indices ended with significant gains today amid strong domestic macroeconomic data. The Nifty ended above the 24,600 level.

Auto, consumer durables and metal shares advanced while media and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 554.84 points or 0.70% to 80,364.49. The Nifty 50 index added 198.20 points or 0.81% to 24,625.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 1.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,800 shares rose and 1,389 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthacare received bids for 2,59,04,872 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (1 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.70 times. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 59.3 in August compared with 59.1 in July 2025. The upward movement in the headline figure largely reflected an acceleration in growth of production volumes. The rate of expansion was the quickest in close to five years. When explaining the rise, panel members pointed to a better alignment of supply with demand.

Indias economy picked up momentum in the AprilJune quarter, defying expectations of slower growth, even as higher U.S. tariffs on Indian exports loom as a potential drag in the months ahead. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8% in the quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters, compared with 7.4% in the previous three-month period, according to government data released Friday. Gross value added (GVA) considered a better gauge of underlying economic activity since it excludes indirect taxes and subsidy transfers rose 7.6% during the same period, up from 6.8% in the prior quarter. At this rate, India continues to rank among the worlds fastest-growing major economies, though the outlook for exports has darkened following U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff hike.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 2.81% to 25,660. The index fell 1.82% in the three straight trading sessions. Tube Investments of India (up 6.19%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.36%), Exide Industries (up 4.18%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.12%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.65%), Tata Motors (up 3.28%), Hero MotoCorp (up 3.13%), Eicher Motors (up 2.86%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.54%) and MRF (up 2.48%) advanced. Auto sales data: SML Isuzu slipped 3% after the company's total sales fell 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 842 units in August 2025 from 990 units in the same month last year. Bajaj Auto gained 4% after the auto maker has reported 5% increase in total auto sales for August 2025, selling 4.17 lakh units as against 3.97 lakh units sold in August 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors rallied 3.55% after reporting a 1.87% increase in total sales to 4,499 units in August 2025, up from 4,416 units sold in August 2024. Stocks in Spotlight: Neogen Chemicals advanced 3.14% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Neogen Ionics (NIL) has entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Morita Investment. NIL and MIL have entered into a JVA with the object to utilise the technological and manufacturing capabilities of both organisations and to utilise these synergies to participate in the rapidly growing Lithium-Ion Battery business. Axiscades Technologies advanced 2.84% after announcing that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, has secured a major order worth Rs 150 crore related to the Indian Air Forces Su-30MKI Super-30 modernization program.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) fell 5.67% after the company updated exchanges on an adverse litigation outcome involving its US arm. The dispute stems from a case filed by Prysmian Cables and Systems USA against Stephen Szymanski, an employee of Sterlite Technologies Inc (STI), and STI itself in the US District Court, South Carolina. The plaintiff alleged violations of non-compete and confidentiality agreements, claiming that confidential information was disclosed to STI, giving it an unfair competitive advantage. Zydus Wellness surged 10.61% after announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary Alidac UK signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Comfort Click along with its subsidiaries in Ireland, US and India. The deal, valued at GBP 239 million subject to adjustments, marks Zydus Wellness first overseas acquisition and entry into the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) space.

Global Markets: Markets in Europe traded higher while their Asia peers ended in a mixed manner on Monday as investors weighed Chinas latest manufacturing data and broader geopolitical developments. Chinas RatingDog Manufacturing Index previously known as the Caixin PMI came in at 50.5 for August, signaling modest expansion after Julys contraction of 49.5. Meanwhile, official government data released Sunday showed the countrys manufacturing PMI at 49.4 in August, barely higher than Julys 49.3. Markets also kept an eye on India-China relations following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where leaders of both countries emphasized that they are development partners rather than rivals.

In the U.S., attention turned to a federal appeals court ruling that deemed most of former President Donald Trumps "reciprocal tariffs illegal. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded Trump exceeded his authority when imposing tariffs globally under his April 2 liberation day declaration. On Wall Street, stocks retreated Friday as fresh inflation data suggested price pressures remain a concern heading into September. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% to 6,460.26, though it still notched its fourth consecutive monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15% to 21,455.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 92.02 points, or 0.20%, to close at 45,544.88.