OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 60.08 crore

Net Loss of OK Play India reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 184.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.0853.26 13 184.56181.45 2 OPM %18.7117.93 -18.6717.75 - PBDT7.785.65 38 19.9615.30 30 PBT3.672.74 34 6.633.08 115 NP-0.71-2.03 65 1.13-1.95 LP

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

