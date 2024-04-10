Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viji Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore

Viji Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.550.46 20 1.932.08 -7 OPM %25.45-8.70 -38.3451.92 - PBDT0.09-0.08 LP 0.560.95 -41 PBT0-0.17 100 0.200.60 -67 NP0-0.13 100 0.120.44 -73

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

