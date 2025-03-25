Ola Electric announces settlement of outstanding dues with Rosmerta Group

Ola Electric Mobility has amicably settled all outstanding dues between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies, and the Rosmerta Group. As a result, the Rosmerta Group has filed the memo for withdrawal of the petitions filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru.

The matter now stands fully resolved. Ola Electric remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and maintaining professional relationships with all stakeholders.

