Ola Electric announces settlement of outstanding dues with Rosmerta Group

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility has amicably settled all outstanding dues between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies, and the Rosmerta Group. As a result, the Rosmerta Group has filed the memo for withdrawal of the petitions filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru.

The matter now stands fully resolved. Ola Electric remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and maintaining professional relationships with all stakeholders.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

