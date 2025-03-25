Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Hyundai Motor India, RVNL, GRSE

IndusInd Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 25th March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

HCL Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Western Union to drive innovation and transformation in the financial services industry. Both companies will establish an advanced technology center in Hyderabad, India, which will further enhance Western Union's global technology capabilities and create new opportunities for innovation and talent development.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerged as lowest bidder for a Central Railway project worth Rs 115.79 crore. The project involves OHE modification work for the upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at the feeding system in the Itarsi-Amla section in the Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet the 3000 MT loading target.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG Germany for the construction and delivery of 7th & 8th multi-purpose vessel (MPV) of 7,500 DWT, in Hamburg, Germany. This contract is in line with the Option Agreement signed between both the parties, for procurement of four additional MPVs from GRSE.

Brigade Enterprises acquired a 4.4-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru for the development of a residential project with a total development potential of 0.6 million square feet and a gross development value of approximately Rs 950 crore.

Also Read

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy appointed Ajit Pratap Singh as the chief financial officer(CFO), effective March 24. Further, Sandeep Mathew has ceased to be the interim CFO of the company and will continue with his role as Head of Investor Relations.

Hyundai Motor Indias board approved an investment of upto Rs 694 crore for establishing and operating a tooling centre in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News