Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric expands its network to 4,000 stores nationwide

Ola Electric expands its network to 4,000 stores nationwide

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Electric Monbility expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, registering a four-fold increase from the existing network. One of the world's most significant expansions of the EV footprint, bolstering access, growth, and adoption in the country, Ola Electric cements its leadership in the space.

With the launch of 3,200+ new stores co-located with service facilities, the company is committed to driving large-scale EV adoption enabling deeper penetration beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities to almost every town and tehsil across India. With this expansion, Ola Electric has fulfilled its promise under its #SavingsWalaScooter campaign.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Construction sector shows mixed picture, services sector reflect resilient economic activity

India's net services export earnings soar 17.2% on year to an all-time high of US$ 17.1 billion in Oct-24

VIP Clothing launches branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division

CRISIL Ratings assigns 'AA-' corporate credit rating with 'stable' outlook to Eureka Forbes

Ace Software hits the roof on inking LoI to establish joint venture

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story