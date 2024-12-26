Ola Electric expands its network to 4,000 stores nationwide

Ola Electric Monbility expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, registering a four-fold increase from the existing network. One of the world's most significant expansions of the EV footprint, bolstering access, growth, and adoption in the country, Ola Electric cements its leadership in the space.

With the launch of 3,200+ new stores co-located with service facilities, the company is committed to driving large-scale EV adoption enabling deeper penetration beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities to almost every town and tehsil across India. With this expansion, Ola Electric has fulfilled its promise under its #SavingsWalaScooter campaign.

