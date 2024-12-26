Construction sector shows mixed picture, services sector reflect resilient economic activity

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that Port traffic contracted in November 2024, driven by iron ore and petroleum, oil and, lubricants. The construction sector exhibited a mixed picture; steel consumption recorded a double-digit growth (y-o-y) in November whereas cement production growth decelerated in October. Available high frequency indicators for the services sector reflect resilient economic activity in October/November.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

