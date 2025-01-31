Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.64%, NIFTY jumps 1.11%

Nifty PSE index closed up 2.64% at 9278.65 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd added 6.73%, GAIL (India) Ltd gained 5.99% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd jumped 5.97%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 8.35% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 2.63% and Nifty FMCG index added 2.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.11% to close at 23508.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.97% to close at 77500.57 today.

