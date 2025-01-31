FDI inflows have shown signs of revival in first eight months of current fiscal

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on January 31, stated that FDI inflows have shown signs of revival in the first eight months of FY25, though net FDI inflows declined relative to April-November 2023 due to a rise in repatriation/disinvestment. The Economic Survey states that the gross FDI inflows increased from USD 47.2 billion in the first eight months of FY24 to USD 55.6 billion in the same period of FY25, a YoY growth of 17.9 per cent. The Survey highlights that over the long term, FDI inflows into India had surpassed the USD 1 trillion mark from April 2000 to September 2024, solidifying the countrys position as a safe and significant global investment destination.

