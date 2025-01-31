Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FDI inflows have shown signs of revival in first eight months of current fiscal

FDI inflows have shown signs of revival in first eight months of current fiscal

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on January 31, stated that FDI inflows have shown signs of revival in the first eight months of FY25, though net FDI inflows declined relative to April-November 2023 due to a rise in repatriation/disinvestment. The Economic Survey states that the gross FDI inflows increased from USD 47.2 billion in the first eight months of FY24 to USD 55.6 billion in the same period of FY25, a YoY growth of 17.9 per cent. The Survey highlights that over the long term, FDI inflows into India had surpassed the USD 1 trillion mark from April 2000 to September 2024, solidifying the countrys position as a safe and significant global investment destination.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices rallies for 4th day; consumer durables shares in demand; VIX slides 6.56%

Market ends with major gains ahead of Union Budget

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.64%, NIFTY jumps 1.11%

INR settles marginally higher; All eyes on upcoming Union Budget

Nifty February futures trade at premium

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story