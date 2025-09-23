Ola Electric launches Ola Celebrates India campaign with special prices for S1 and Roadster

Ola Electric Mobility announced its Ola Celebrates India campaign ahead of the festive season. As part of this campaign, the company has introduced Ola Muhurat Mahotsav with never seen before prices for its S1 scooters Roadster X motorcycles starting at Rs 49,999, for 9 days starting 23 September 2025.
Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kW will be priced at Rs 49,999, and S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh will be priced at Rs 99,999. Both S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh come with 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.
The company will offer limited units of the S1 and Roadster at these prices on a first come, first served basis with Muhurat time-slots being announced on the brand's social media handles each day.
