KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 459 cr in Telangana

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance for Construction of Multi level flyovers/ Grade separators at two junctions namely Khajaguda Junction & IIIT Junction and widening and Development of 215 feet road from CP, Cyberabad Officer to Gachibowli Junction and widening and development of Road to 150 feet from Anjaiah Nagar to Ramky Tower Road under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC)/ Turnkey Basis in the state of Telangana worth Rs. 459.07 crore (excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

