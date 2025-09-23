Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
R Systems International has allotted 4,251 equity shares of Re 1/- each for exercise of 4,251 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Company's Management Incentive Plan 2023. Consequently, effective from 23 September 2025, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 118,392,388/- divided into 118,392,388 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 100.82 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

INR crashes to record low as US visa fee hike sparks concerns

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story