R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

R Systems International has allotted 4,251 equity shares of Re 1/- each for exercise of 4,251 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Company's Management Incentive Plan 2023. Consequently, effective from 23 September 2025, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 118,392,388/- divided into 118,392,388 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each.

