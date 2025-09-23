Havells India launches Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator on Flipkart

Havells India announced that the Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator is now available for purchase on Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace and other channels of distribution. Through this collaboration, Lloyd is expanding its digital reach and making it more convenient for customers across India to purchase a refrigerator that offers the best of both worlds: smart features and standout design.

With this move, people across tiers will be able to easily browse, compare, and order the Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator The refrigerator will be available on Flipkart and other channels of distribution at price starting Rs 18990.

