Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon JV declared L1 bidder for CBIC project worth Rs 1,115 cr

Dilip Buildcon JV declared L1 bidder for CBIC project worth Rs 1,115 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL-PSP JV has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation for an EPC project worth Rs 1,115.37 crore entailing "Design, Construction, Testing, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Works at Pudussery Central & Kannambra of Palakkad Node in Kerala under extension of Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to Kochi via Coimbatore."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 459 cr in Telangana

R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 100.82 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story